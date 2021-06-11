How Burnley's brutal £22m market value drop compares to West Ham, Liverpool & more

Burnley's 2020/21 Premier League season drew to a close last month, rounding off another high-octane campaign involving shocking VAR decisions, stunning goals, and dramatic late winners - consolidating the English top tier's reputation as the world's most entertaining league.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:54 am

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and transfer interest seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Burnley's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other Premier League side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. Leeds United

Start of season overall squad market value: £115.3m. End of season overall squad market value: £197.6m. Overall percentage change: +72%. Most valuable player: Kalvin Phillips (estimated market value = £27m)

2. West Brom

Start of season overall squad market value: £62.1m. End of season overall squad market value: £106.1m. Overall percentage change: +71%. Most valuable player: Matheus Pereira (estimated market value = £13.5m)

3. Aston Villa

Start of season overall squad market value: £209.4m. End of season overall squad market value: £350.4m. Overall percentage change: -67%. Most valuable player: Jack Grealish (estimated market value = £59m)

4. Fulham

Start of season overall squad market value: £129.8m. End of season overall squad market value: £183.2m. Overall percentage change: +41%. Most valuable player: Andre Zambo Anguissa (estimated market value = £23m)

