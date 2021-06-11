How Burnley's brutal £22m market value drop compares to West Ham, Liverpool & more

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and transfer interest seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Burnley's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other Premier League side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. Leeds United Start of season overall squad market value: £115.3m. End of season overall squad market value: £197.6m. Overall percentage change: +72%. Most valuable player: Kalvin Phillips (estimated market value = £27m) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. West Brom Start of season overall squad market value: £62.1m. End of season overall squad market value: £106.1m. Overall percentage change: +71%. Most valuable player: Matheus Pereira (estimated market value = £13.5m) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Aston Villa Start of season overall squad market value: £209.4m. End of season overall squad market value: £350.4m. Overall percentage change: -67%. Most valuable player: Jack Grealish (estimated market value = £59m) Photo: Richard Heathcote Buy photo

4. Fulham Start of season overall squad market value: £129.8m. End of season overall squad market value: £183.2m. Overall percentage change: +41%. Most valuable player: Andre Zambo Anguissa (estimated market value = £23m) Photo: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD Buy photo