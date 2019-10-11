How Burnley rank in game time spent winning and losing in the Premier League so far this season
Burnley have made an encouraging start to the 2019/20 league campaign, and currently sit seventh in the table after picking up 12 points from their opening eight matches. Sean Dyche's side headed into the international break with a 1-0 win over Everton, stretching their unbeaten run to four matches. However, there are some tough matches on the horizon, with the likes of Leicester City, Chelsea, and Sheffield United set to pose a tricky test in the coming weeks.
Here's a look at how long every Premier League side have spent winning, drawing, and losing in the competition so far this season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the Clarets shape up against their divisional rivals, ranked from highest to lowest win time %. Statistics provided by the excellent 'Experimental 3-6-1' website...
1. Liverpool
Time winning: 60.4% Time drawing: 36.9% Time losing: 2.7% League position: 1st.