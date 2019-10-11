How Burnley rank in game time spent winning and losing in the Premier League so far this season

Here's a look at how long every Premier League side have spent winning, drawing, and losing in the competition so far this season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the Clarets shape up against their divisional rivals, ranked from highest to lowest win time %. Statistics provided by the excellent 'Experimental 3-6-1' website...

1. Liverpool Time winning: 60.4% Time drawing: 36.9% Time losing: 2.7% League position: 1st.

2. Manchester City Time winning: 51.9% Time drawing: 36% Time losing: 12.1% League position: 2nd

3. Chelsea Time winning: 47.6% Time drawing: 31.4% Time losing: 21% League position: 5th

4. Aston Villa Time winning: 41.7% Time drawing: 40.2% Time losing: 18.1% League position: 15th

