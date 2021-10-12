How Burnley rank alongside Aston Villa and Arsenal in surprising manager win percentage table

The Clarets are embarking on their sixth successive season in the Premier League, and while every campaign brings the lingering threat of relegation, it’s a fear that is usually tempered by Dyche’s expertise in avoiding the dreaded drop.

Burnley have picked up just three points from their opening seven matches, and are still waiting on their first win of the new season – but how does Dyche’s record actually compare in the grand scheme of things?

We’ve crunched the numbers to determine each Premier League manager’s overall win percentage at their current club, and to see where he measures up compared to his top flight peers.

Click and scroll through the pages below to find out…

*For the purposes of this article Watford’s Claudio Ranieri, who is yet to manage a game for the Hornets, has been omitted.

1. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City Games: 305 Wins: 226 Win percentage: 74% (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2. Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Games: 41 Wins: 27 Win percentage: 65.8% (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool Games: 326 Wins: 196 Win percentage: 60.1% (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

4. Nuno Espirito Santo - Tottenham Hotspur Games: 12 Wins: 7 Win percentage: 58.3% (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)