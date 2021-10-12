Nike Strike Aerowsculpt Official Premier League match ball. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

How Burnley rank alongside Aston Villa and Arsenal in surprising manager win percentage table

For fairly obvious reasons, Sean Dyche is a hugely popular figure among Burnley fans.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 1:14 pm

The Clarets are embarking on their sixth successive season in the Premier League, and while every campaign brings the lingering threat of relegation, it’s a fear that is usually tempered by Dyche’s expertise in avoiding the dreaded drop.

Burnley have picked up just three points from their opening seven matches, and are still waiting on their first win of the new season – but how does Dyche’s record actually compare in the grand scheme of things?

We’ve crunched the numbers to determine each Premier League manager’s overall win percentage at their current club, and to see where he measures up compared to his top flight peers.

Click and scroll through the pages below to find out…

*For the purposes of this article Watford’s Claudio Ranieri, who is yet to manage a game for the Hornets, has been omitted.

1. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Games: 305 Wins: 226 Win percentage: 74% (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2. Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

Games: 41 Wins: 27 Win percentage: 65.8% (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool

Games: 326 Wins: 196 Win percentage: 60.1% (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

4. Nuno Espirito Santo - Tottenham Hotspur

Games: 12 Wins: 7 Win percentage: 58.3% (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

