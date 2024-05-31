How Burnley fans could watch their team on TV for free in the Championship next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley fans could get the chance to watch their team on free-to-air TV coverage next year.

Current rights holder Sky Sports have come to an agreement with ITV to televise select Championship and Carabao Cup fixtures.

The new deal starts in January 2025, commencing with the Carabao Cup semi-finals, running until the end of the 2026/27 season.

ITV will simulcast 10 games from the Championship each season and five matches from the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Each full season, ITV will also screen at least nine Carabao Cup ties, including the final, one semi-final ties and two quarter-final ties.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “We’re delighted to continue a long-standing relationship with ITV, in partnership with Sky Sports, to deliver an added showcasing of the best of the EFL to a wider audience.

“We want the EFL to be accessible to as many audiences as possible and this extra offering, with no additional subscription required, only enhances our reputation.

“I’d like to thank both organisations for their ongoing support and genuine commitment to all EFL competitions.”

The deal comes as Sky Sports prepare to kick off their new partnership with the EFL, which will see over 1,000 games every season broadcast live.

These new games will be brought to fans via Sky Sports+, which comprises multiple live streams, a new dedicated channel and revamped Sky Sports mobile app, all at no extra cost for Sky Sports subscribers.