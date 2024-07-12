'Honestly I can’t': Burnley boss Scott Parker reflects on short-lived spell in Belgium with Club Brugge
The 43-year-old has returned to management for the first time since being axed by Club Brugge in March 2023.
Parker only oversaw 12 games in total, 10 of those coming in the league. Parker’s last game in charge was a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Benfica in the Champions League, which saw Brugge knocked out 7-1 on aggregate.
While he only won two of his 10 league games in charge, leaving Brugge 19 points adrift of leaders Genk, Parker felt he wasn’t given anywhere near enough time to leave a lasting impression.
“I’d like to give you something I learned from it, but honestly I can’t. I was in the building for nine weeks,” the new Clarets boss said.
“We had 10 league games, I lost two of them, drew six and won two. I never expected that in that moment that something would end in terms of the way it did.
“Walking into a new place in a different country and leaving it so soon, you just don’t know because there’s just not enough time.
“There were elements which made it a good experience, but ultimately the way it turned out it was a bad experience.
“There was nothing really I can give you [about what he learned] and that’s just down to time really. Nine or 10 weeks in a club is just not enough time to give you a real understanding.”
