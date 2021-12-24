Home form must improve, says Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill

But the Clarets midfielder admits it doesn’t matter where the side pick up wins, as long as they claim enough points to preserve their Premier League status over the second half of the campaign.

Burnley entertain Everton at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, having won just twice at home in the league in their last 19 attempts in 2021.

So far this season, Burnley have only won one of their 15 league games home or away, beating Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor at the end of October.

Asked about the run, Brownhill said: “We’re aware of it, but we look at it more from this season, and we have one win at home, which was a massive win.

“There’s no hiding from the fact we want more wins at home – we’re not happy with our total.

“We want more wins, and whether they come away from home at Man City or at home to Watford, whoever it is, that’s what we’re aiming to do.

“The next game will be no different, and hopefully we can come out with a positive result like we did against Brentford.”

Burnley have found a way to stay in the top flight since returning in 2016, whether their home form has been strong, or not.

In 2016/17, they famously won only once away from home, but picked up 10 home wins.

The following season, the away form was the sixth best in the division, picking up 28 points – two more than at Turf Moor – to finish seventh.

In 2018/19, the balance was back to seven home wins and four away, and in 2019/20, in finishing 10th, the split was eight wins at home, and seven on the road.

Last season saw only four wins at Turf Moor, and six away from home, and, indeed, four of Burnley’s last five Premier League wins have been away.

Brownhill added: “I think the most important thing is winning games. You can have a really bad record at home all season and not win, but win every away game and it turns into a good season.

“We want to win at home – we want our fans to go home happy, having seen us win three points, because that’s what they deserve,