James Tarkowski

Speaking to http://www.bettingodds.com/football/premier-league/insights/liverpool-afcon , Johnson was asked whether the Hammers should come back in for long-time target Tarkowski in January, with the England international out of contract in the summer.

West Ham had numerous offers knocked back in the summer of 2020, as did Leicester City, and it seems likely that the former Brentford man will see out his deal and assess his options at the end of the season.

But Johnson, asked about the potential of a January deal, said: “Yeah, possibly. Tarkowski’s a solid player.

"He’s not going to set the world alight or do anything to surprise us.

"He’s a good lad because you don’t hang around Burnley unless you are one and I think he’d settle in well at West Ham.

"But whether it’s Tarkowski or someone else, West Ham definitely need to get someone in.

"If they struck a deal with him, they could do something similar as they did with Craig Dawson.

"It’s a similar situation. Dawson’s a hard-working pro and he’s come there and he’s been a good signing.