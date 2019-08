Premier League sides spent a combined total of around £1.3 billion on new players this summer, with a host of exciting new talents brought in to ply their trade in the English top tie

Here's how Burnley's estimated summer spending compares with every other team in the Premier League, ranked from highest to lowest, with figures partly provided by Transfermarkt...

Most expensive signing: Rodri from Atletico Madrid - 63m

Most expensive signing: Harry Maguire from Leicester City - 80m

Most expensive signing: Nicolas Pepe from Lille - 72m

Most expensive signing: Wesley from Club Brugge - 22m

Most expensive signing: Alex Iwobi from Arsenal - 30m

Most expensive signing: Youri Tielemans from Monaco - 40m

Most expensive signing: Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon - 63m

Most expensive signing: Raul Jimenez from Benfica - 30m

Most expensive signing: Sebastian Haller from Frankfurt - 45m