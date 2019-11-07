Here's how Burnley's side will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the staggeringly popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 being released last Friday evening.

For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Burnley are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI, substitutes, and manager...

A fine piece of business, this is. The former Liverpool man has a 16/20 acceleration rating, and has been a reliable assist-provider since his 9.5m move from Norwich in 2023.

Snapped up for 11m, the former Derby County man is a recent addition to the side. His fitness statistics look to be exceptional.

He's still at the club, despite their brief dip into the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign.

He's the club's top earner on a rather tasty 80k per week. Leaving Newcastle after a big money takeover (yep, really), he eventually turned up at Turf Moor, and became a star player.

Like many players of FM, I would not sign Juan Castillo if he were called, say, John Castle. His name oozes flair, and the former Chelsea man offers just that for Burnley.

Burnley's penchant for England internationals between the sticks is now over, with the ex-Arsenal stopper into his second season with the club following a 2.3m move from Wolves in 2023.

He's struggling to get a game for the Clarets in real life, but FM predicts he'll eventually get there, and also earn himself the captain's armband.

Another former Watford man, Penaranda was snapped up by the Clarets for less than 1m. He shows his value too, with just seven goals in three seasons.

No, not that one - he's at Arsenal despite now being 37-years-old. Burnley's Suarez is the former Watford youngster, who goes on to be a fairly underwhelming forward.