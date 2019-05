Sean Dyche will likely dip into the transfer market this summer to make sure they retain their hard-fought Premier League status and some of these players, due to be free agents in the summer, could attract his attention.

1. Yacine Brahimi | FW | Porto The 29-year-old Algeria international winger boasts 36 goals in 139 games for Porto and has played in the Champions League.

2. Diego Godin | DF | Atletico Madrid This one might be a tad unlikely... that saying, the 33-year-old Uruguayan defensive stalwart is set to be a free agent this summer and has experience playing at the top-level against the world's best attackers.

3. Max Kruse | FW | Werder Bremen Werder Bremen's captain's deal is set to expire in the summer prompting interest from a host of Premier League and European clubs. With 14 appearances for Germany, Kruse, 31, could certainly do a job.

4. Filipe Luis | DF | Atletico Madrid The defender could certainly still do a job for Burnley in the Premier League - wages may be a stumbling block, however.

