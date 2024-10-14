Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker believes Luca Koleosho’s desire for perfection brings about its own benefits and drawbacks.

The 20-year-old has started the season well for Burnley, scoring twice in his first eight appearances and often looking like the side’s biggest threat.

Despite that, the exciting winger can often be hard on himself, showing signs of frustration when things don’t always go his way.

Because of his attitude and temperament, Parker admits he’s working with Koleosho on a more individual basis to maintain his positivity throughout the 90 minutes.

“He probably is [the type of player that needs an arm around him],” the Clarets boss said.

“You can probably see that I’m the first to compliment him and we all understand the level of player we’ve got. He’s a young, exciting player with huge potential.

“But he is young and sometimes you see that in terms of his general demeanour. He can beat himself up and get really frustrated in certain moments.

“That’s probably where he needs to learn a little bit, to try and stay a bit more balanced in certain moments, but we’re working with him and I’m certainly working with him regarding those situations.

“He’s probably a boy that is always looking for perfection, which isn’t a bad trait to have, but perfection is very hard to get to.

“While you need that aspiration, to try and strive to be the best, there also has to be some level of balance there. But he’s a young boy who probably needs to learn that a little bit.”