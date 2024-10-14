'He can beat himself up': Burnley boss Scott Parker drive Luca Koleosho's desire for perfection

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 07:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker believes Luca Koleosho’s desire for perfection brings about its own benefits and drawbacks.
Read More
'Felt at home': Sam Vokes reflects on his time at Burnley, Sean Dyche and strike...

The 20-year-old has started the season well for Burnley, scoring twice in his first eight appearances and often looking like the side’s biggest threat.

Despite that, the exciting winger can often be hard on himself, showing signs of frustration when things don’t always go his way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Because of his attitude and temperament, Parker admits he’s working with Koleosho on a more individual basis to maintain his positivity throughout the 90 minutes.

“He probably is [the type of player that needs an arm around him],” the Clarets boss said.

“You can probably see that I’m the first to compliment him and we all understand the level of player we’ve got. He’s a young, exciting player with huge potential.

“But he is young and sometimes you see that in terms of his general demeanour. He can beat himself up and get really frustrated in certain moments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“That’s probably where he needs to learn a little bit, to try and stay a bit more balanced in certain moments, but we’re working with him and I’m certainly working with him regarding those situations.

“He’s probably a boy that is always looking for perfection, which isn’t a bad trait to have, but perfection is very hard to get to.

“While you need that aspiration, to try and strive to be the best, there also has to be some level of balance there. But he’s a young boy who probably needs to learn that a little bit.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice