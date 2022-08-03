Hat-trick of new faces for Burnley FC Women

The Clarets have brought in Everton pair Aimee Kelly and Lucy Walsh, as well as former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tanisha Newton.

Merseyside-born, striker Kelly represented her county in both football and athletics before joining the Toffees academy at Under 16 level after a spell with Liverpool from the age of 10.

Kelly said: “The way that Burnley is going in the women’s side of the game, people are putting a lot into it.

Jonathan Morgan_5/5/22._©Andy Ford /Burnley Football Club

“The club’s going in the right direction with a new manager and a fresh start, and that’s what attracted me to come here.”

Kelly made her first team debut during her time with the Blues, coming off the bench in an FA Women’s League Cup tie against Jonathan Morgan’s Leicester City Women.

Walsh has also been in Everton’s academy from the age of seven.

Also representing the Greater Manchester County Schools Football Association, defender Walsh won the Under 16 league title with Everton in 2018, and is linking up with Burnley to seek first-team football and a new challenge.

She said: “The fans can expect motivation from me. I’m still young and I know I’ve got a bit to prove, but there’s no pressure behind it.

“I’ll go and prove myself on the pitch, it’s what I want to do here, and I’m determined to do it.

“It’s a new challenge for me and one I’m prepared to take on to make myself a better player.”

And completing the trio, midfielder Newton – known as ‘Lou Lou’ – joins her hometown club.

Burnley-born and a Clarets supporter, the 16-year-old is no stranger to Turf Moor having won a Schools’ Final Competition held at the ground during her time at Padiham Primary.

Newton represented Lancashire at county level while also enjoying two separate spells with Blackburn Rovers Women, separated by a stint in the academy at Manchester United.

The midfielder added, “I’m hoping that when I get on the pitch, I can show what I can do with the ball at my feet.