But it wasn't just the 23-year-old's ability to find the net that's impressing boss Vincent Kompany.

The Southampton loan star, who became the first Claret to score three at home since Andre Gray against Sunderland in 2016, netted for the fifth time in two games to sink Preston North End.

The club's leading scorer, with 14 in all competitions, put the hosts ahead against their Lancashire rivals after quarter-of-an-hour when converting Josh Brownhill's cross.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

He then beat Freddie Woodman twice in three second half minutes to put the game to bed as the table toppers equalled a Championship record of winning 10 on the bounce.

"I still call him a 'raw diamond', you can see that he's still progressing," said Kompany. "For somebody that hasn't played regular football that's something that can go on for a while.

"We just monitor talented players, we monitor his habits, he's showing an ability to play on the inside and outside, they're really interesting tools he's got now. When he scores goals I'm happy for him, but I'm happier about his contribution to the team in general."

Tella, who joins Chris Iwelumo in scoring three times against the Lilywhites at Turf Moor, is now the joint-second highest scorer in the division with 12 finishes, alongside Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) and Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City), and just four behind the second tier's most potent marksman, Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom.

Burnley's Nathan Tella celebrates scoring the opening goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

It's an excellent return for a player in his first full season of playing regular first-team football, and somebody who only arrived in the summer with a couple of goals as a professional to his name.

Kompany said: "He has been doing really well but I would put his effort before anything, it is really important to point that out. he has goalscoring ability but I have seen many players with goalscoring ability who aren't putting in the work for the team and that is just not good enough these days for me.

"He is able to combine both and that is what has given us a little bit extra. He has his moments and others have their moments, it is still shared within our squad but it is definitely his week!