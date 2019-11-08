Hat-trick for Nelson’s ‘unplayable’ Yves Zama

Yves Zama was “unplayable” according to boss Andy Harrison as Nelson beat high-flying Golcar United 3-2 at Little Wembley on Saturday.

Harrison set his squad the challenge of trying to go unbeaten in November, and the Blues made a great start, as Zama’s hat-trick gave them a big three points.

Zama struck just after half an hour, and though Golcar hit back after the hour mark through Adrian Igielski, two goals in two minutes from Zama effectively put the game to bed.

Golcar hit a late goal to make things interesting, Nathan Tayo on target, but Nelson were deserved winners.

Harrison said: “Saturday was good, Yves was brilliant – unplayable.

“We started poorly for the first 10 minutes, but controlled the rest of the first half, and Yves put us in front with a goal all of his making.

“He got a bit of a deflection, but deserved the goal.

“I asked for more of the same in the second half, and we were brilliant again, but switched off once and they equalised.

“But we reacted well and scored twice on the break in a couple of minutes.

“The game should have been done and dusted, but they threw the kitchen sink at us and got one back with about a minute to go, but 3-2 makes it sound close than it was.

“We were back to looking like a team that wants to play, and fingers crossed we’ve turned a corner.”

Tuesday’s Lancashire Challenge Trophy second round clash at BetVictor Northern Premier League Bamber Bridge was postponed due to “adverse pitch conditions”, with no new date set as of yet.

Tomorrow, Nelson host Holker Old Boys, before St Helens Town visit Little Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Blues also face Daisy Hill a week tomorrow, and Harrison believes his side could make significant strides in the NWC First Division North over the next few days: “We’ve already played Holker twice in the cup and league, drawing 1-1 and winning 4-0, so we know what to expect, and then we have St Helens and Daisy Hill again.

“They are three winnable games, and if we can do that, we will push right up the table.”