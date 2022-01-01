Has Aaron Lennon earned another start at hometown club Leeds United?

Aaron Lennon scores at Old Trafford

Lennon, 34, made a first Premier League start of the season at Old Trafford on Thursday night, scoring in a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United, and could feature in the same position at his hometown club Leeds United.

The former England international winger made 43 appearances for the Whites, in their relegation season in 2004, and first season back in the Championship, before joining Spurs for £1, earning a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination and place in the England World Cup squad in his first season at White Hart Lane.

In his second spell at Burnley, he has been used sparingly from the bench, but in the absence of Maxwel Cornet, played off Chris Wood, and was the pick of the Clarets players at United, in a role Sean Dyche feels a number of players could play, in a season where the club's strikers have struggled to spark.

Dyche is continuing to look for ways to influence games and pick up more points in the relegation fight, and said: "We've explored it in the past, I remember down at Palace (in June 2020) Dwight (McNeil) played in there,finding his way and learning his way in there.

"Azza has a bit more game knowledge, older and wiser, his pace to break up the play, not just use the ball, and I think he played very well.

"It was an important decision from us as a staff as he is generally a wide man, but we liked what we saw and how he's been going about his business, and wanted to give him the freedom to go and perform, and I thought he did.

"You get the popular misconception 'why did you take him off?' - well he hasn't played a lot of football lately and we have another game on Sunday, so we had to be careful with that and make sure these players are available.

"He performed very well.

"Dwight is another possibility in there, Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) is - he played there at Charlton for a number of games, so there are different possibilities to change the way we work, and we are trying.

"I do believe in two strikers, it hasn't worked as well this season so far, I still think it will have it's chance, when everyone is fit, but we want to be flexible and adapt to different ways of playing and see if that can open up the opposition.

"Maxwel has proved he can do that for us, and Azza did as well, not only in his goal, the way he broke up the play, some of the lines he was breaking, different ways of getting people turned, so I was pleased for him.

"But we have to add into how it looks and get points on the board.

"We showed that flexibility in the past, with that great season getting into Europe, with Jeff Hendrick playing a lot in there, finding different ways of operating, it's about finding different ways to flex it to be more successful.