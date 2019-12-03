Guardiola answers key lineup question for Burnley clash, Manchester United keen on Villa captain, and more

Burnley are back in Premier League action in midweek, yet first we have today's roundup of news and rumours.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed a key piece of his lineup ahead of his side's clash with Burnley.

City have suffered due to the injury of Aymeric Laporte, and as a result have moved Fernandinho into the centre-back position, away from his usual midfield station.

There had been speculation that John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi could partner in defence to allow the Brazilian to move forwards, yet the pair struggled together in the defeat to Norwich City earlier in the season.

Confirming that Fernandinho would continue in defence, Guardiola said: "I like ‘Dinho playing in that position (centre-back) a lot.

“Right now, yes (I want him to play as a defender). That is why he plays.”

The rest of today's headlines:

Watford’s players are said to favour a move for a British manager after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on a shock move for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jack Grealish after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the Aston Villa star’s performance at Old Trafford. (Various)

A move to another Premier League club would reportedly cost former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino a £12.5m payoff, potentially scuppering any chance of the Argentine taking a new job in England. (Various)

Pochettino’s sacking could cost QPR gem Eberechi Eze a move to North London. Spurs were reportedly interested in the playmaker. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in taking Emerson Palmieri from former club Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)