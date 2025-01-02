'Great point': Ryan Shawcross reacts after ending interim Stoke City spell with Burnley draw
The Potters’ Under-21 coach took charge of their last two games, the 1-0 win against Sunderland and the goalless draw at Turf Moor, following Narcis Pelach’s recent departure.
The appointment of ex-Coventry City boss Mark Robins was announced before yesterday’s New Year’s Day affair with Burnley, but he doesn’t begin his official duties until the coming weekend when they face Plymouth Argyle.
After signing off on his caretaker spell with a draw against Scott Parker’s men, Shawcross spoke of his delight.
"I spoke to the lads after and talked about saying before the Sunderland game how they had to make sure they were proud when they walked off the pitch,” he said.
"Well, I was really proud of them today when they walked off the pitch, their desire, application and work rate.
"Burnley are a really good team and they showed that in the first-half, but second-half I thought we were probably stronger and came into the game.
"I thought we were slightly passive first-half so I changed that and when Gally [Sam Gallagher] came on it was a different mindset. We probably should have won it at the end – and then probably should have lost it.
"It was an exciting game. I enjoyed watching it, I enjoyed being a part of it. I enjoyed pitting myself against Scott Parker, who is a really good manager. It's a great point, a great four points from the last two games."
