Gossip: Burnley boss Sean Dyche lauds summer business, reason behind Manchester United transfer failure 'revealed' - plus updates from Liverpool, Chelsea & more

Here's all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new four-year contract with the club, taking his stay at the Etihad Stadium up until 2023. (BBC Football)

Belgian side KV Mechelen have claimed that Sheffield United's new signing Michael Verrips 'unilaterally broke' his agreement with the club to join the Blades, and will take their case to FIFA. (Sheffield Star)

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has revealed that new signing Andy Carroll is unlikely to make his first start back for the Magpies until the end of the month, as he focusses on bedding in to the side. (Shields Gazette)

Manchester United are understood to have 'backed out' of a move for Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, due to the player's apparently lofty wage demands. (ESPN)

New Arsenal signing David Luiz's decision to join the Gunners is said to have been prompted by a concern for his starting spot at Chelsea, as new boss Frank Lampard looks to revamp the side. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea will look to land Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in January, and will be willing to pay £80m to land the Ivory Coast international if their transfer ban can be overturned (The Sun)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed his satisfaction with the club's summer recruitment, claiming that the battle for a starting spot will now be even more competitive. (Burnley Express)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that he made a last-ditch attempt to sign Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, but failed to secure the former star loanee before the deadline. (Daily Record)

Manchester City remain as firm favourites for the Premier League title this season, with Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal trailing in their wake. (Sky Bet)