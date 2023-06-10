'Good to be back on the field': Hjalmar Ekdal provides insight into Burnley's training camp in Portugal

Vincent Kompany’s men flew out to Portugal on Thursday for their 10-day camp, which will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The players were given four weeks off after their final game of last season, the 3-0 win against Cardiff City on May 8.

But they returned to Barnfield last Monday for the start of pre-season, which caused quite a stir on social media given the 2022/23 season has yet to officially finish.

But the club has opted to effectively split their pre-season into two parts, with the players set to be given another break after their Portugal camp.

“It’s been good,” Ekdal told Clarets+. “The first day was recovery and a little bit easier, which was a nice introduction.

“We had a little competition in the gym which was a little playful, so it was a good first day.

Ekdal will jet off for international duty next week

“The second day has been a bit tougher – more work on the grass, more running and stuff so it feels good to be back on the field.”

When asked how this pre-season differs to his previous versions, the 24-year-old added: “In Sweden it can be a really long pre-season, like around three months. It’s normally a slow start in Sweden, not that hard in the beginning.

“Even though it’s not that hard right now, we have started a little bit harder than I’m used to.

“It’s nothing I can’t handle, but it’s a little new. But I like it.”

The centre-back, a January signing from Djurgårdens, will now link up with Sweden this coming week. They host New Zealand in friendly action on Friday, June 16 before taking on Austria in a Euro qualifier.

“It feels good,” Ekdal said of his call-up.

“The game against Austria is going to be critical in a way because it’s only two teams that go through.

“It’s going to be an important game and it’s away from home also, so we’re going to get a good game there and we’ll see how it goes.