'Good to be back': Maxime Esteve reflects on Burnley's first week back in pre-season training

Burnley’s return to pre-season training has been intense but enjoyable according to Maxime Esteve.

The Clarets returned for early fitness testing on Monday, June 24 before taking back to the grass.

Acting head coach Craig Bellamy is currently taking the sessions alongside his assistant Mike Jackson while the search for a permanent number one continues.

Not all players have returned yet, with several members of the Burnley squad still on a summer break after international action. But for Esteve and those who are back at Gawthorpe, it’s been an enjoyable but challenging first week back.

“It’s nice, it’s good. It’s very good to be back,” Esteve told Burnley’s official website.

“The weather has been good, there’s some new faces that I have met with the players coming back from loans. We have [Shurandy] Sambo who is new and there’s some new coaches and staff too, so it’s been a good atmosphere for the first week back.

“There are still some players to come back but the group we have so far is good and it’s a good environment to be around.

“The training has been very intense, the standard has been really high. Everyone has turned up in good condition and each day is getting a little bit tougher for training but it's also fun.

“We had a good 11v11 session on the weekend and it was good to get back into the game mode. The coaches want a tough intensity and that’s what we have done so far, but we are enjoying it also.”

Esteve made a positive impression during the second half of last season after joining the club on loan from Montpellier in January.

The defender, who made 15 top flight appearances last term, then saw his loan turned permanent at the end of the campaign.

Despite relegation to the Championship, the Frenchman is looking forward to the season ahead as the Clarets bid to get back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

“Now the fixtures are out, it’s exciting,” the 22-year-old added. “A very good first game at Luton, that will be a challenge, they are a strong team.