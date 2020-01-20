Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen saves a penalty, but Burnley are beaten by Boro in the Premier League Cup

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen marked his new contract at Turf Moor with yet another penalty save as the Clarets went down 2-0 to Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup.

The 20-year-old Dane, who signed on a short term deal in the summer, put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2021, with the option of an extra year.

Jensen had denied Barnsley's Jordan Barnett in Friday's 4-1 defeat in South Yorkshire in the Professional Development League and he repeated that feat at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, less than 24 hours after Nick Pope had denied Leicester City's Jamie Vardy from 12 yards out.

Debutant Kane Patterson brought down Boro's Stephen Walker inside the penalty area, but the winger was denied from the spot when getting back to his feet.

Jensen also tipped over from Patrick Reading and then spread himself well to keep out Walker once again later in the half as Boro continued to stretch the home side.

However, he was eventually beaten on the stroke of half-time when Tyrone O'Neill's left-footed strike took a deflection and looped in to the top corner.

O'Neill added his and Boro's second of the afternoon just seven minutes in to the second half, which all but ended Burnley's hopes of progressing in the competition.

The striker kept his cool to fire home from close range after Jensen had dropped to his right hand side to save Haydon Hackney's attempt.

The hosts pulled a goal back with five minutes remaining when Jimmy Dunne was fouled and Ali Koiki stepped up to convert.

But there wasn't enough time for the Clarets to find an equaliser. Having picked up just two points from four games in Group G, their hopes of qualifying are now highly unlikely.