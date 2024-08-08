Genuine optimism, quiet transfer window and mixed pre-season: Lowdown on Burnley’s opening day opponents Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The days are counting down until Burnley open their account for the 2024/25 season with a tricky trip to Luton Town.

Now under the management of Scott Parker, the Clarets will be out to put things right after last season’s miserable campaign in the Premier League – where they suffered relegation alongside the Hatters.

Optimism is high though that Burnley can bounce back at the first attempt, with another potential title charge on the agenda.

They’ve been handed a difficult start though on Monday night, facing a Luton side that will also be expected to be in the mix for promotion.

But what do we know about Rob Edwards’ side and how much has changed since last season?

We caught up with Hatters reporter Mike Simmonds from our sister paper Luton Today to get the lowdown on Burnley’s opening day opponents. Here’s what he said:

What is the mood among Luton's fanbase? And what's the realistic expectation for the season ahead?

The mood amongst Hatters’ supporters is one of genuine optimism for the season ahead, as well it might. Fans will have seen the way in which Town went about their Premier League campaign, where they gave some of the best teams in world football a real scare, and will now hope they can carry on those kinds of displays into the Championship campaign.

With the forward players and attacking threats that Luton possess, and will be doing their utmost to keep hold of, plus those injured to return, with manager Rob Edwards still looking to add in the transfer market, a play-off place should be the bare minimum achievement this term.

When everyone is back and the Hatters have completed their anticipated business in the window too, there is no reason why they can’t push for the title, which is the goal that Edwards has already set.

How has pre-season gone?

Results-wise, pre-season hasn’t been great for the Hatters as they have only had a few wins, those coming against Stevenage and then Ukrainian side FC Rukh Lviv.

Town were beaten 3-2 by Goztepe, also losing to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo recently and drawing with Dundee United too, but they have been nowhere near full strength for the fixtures, often having to field a number of their talented youngsters in the second halves of games.

There have been a few defensive errors in there as well which Edwards will be hoping to have ironed out when the real stuff kicks off on Monday evening, and having the settled back-line that the boss will be craving, would certainly help.

What's been the main talking points from Luton's summer business (so far)?

The main talking point has been the lack of business done by Town so far really. Two signings have been made, former Oxford and Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste joining on a free transfer and ex-Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters in as well.

Although not much is really needed, Town making plenty of signings before the Premier League season 12 months ago, fans would still like to see a top class centre half arrive and the midfield bolstered with a few additions as well, after both Ross Barkley and Sambi Lokonga moved on in the summer.

A lot of this window is about keeping hold of players too, as the likes of Thomas Kaminski, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo have all stayed put for now, and if that is the case when the window shuts, Luton will look very strong indeed.

Are there any injury concerns?

Luton still have a number of injury concerns that have been hanging over from last season, mainly in their defensive areas. Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell and Mads Andersen are all still out, with Japanese international Daiki Hashioka suffering a calf problem recently, and Teden Mengi also a doubt with a knee problem picked up at the weekend.

Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba remains sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out since December, as does Jacob Brown, although the Scottish forward is getting closer to a return.

How do you expect Luton to line up?

If Mengi isn’t fit, then I think Luton will be like this: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Reuell Walters, Tom Holmes, Joe Johnson, Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo

If he is fit, then he would no doubt come in for Johnson.