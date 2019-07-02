GALLERY: Which Burnley kit has been your favourite since the 2009/10 campaign?
After Burnley's new home kit for the 2019/20 season was revealed, we've looked back on all the club's strips since that first season in the Premier League.
And it got us thinking, what are the most memorable, and forgettable, Clarets kits of recent seasons? Whether they have good memories because of success enjoyed while wearing it, or because of a certain player who wore it, let us know your favourite Burnley kits.
1. The 2009/10 home strip
Robbie Blake takes a set-piece in Burnley's first ever kit in the Premier League.