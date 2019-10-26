Full time: Burnley 2 Chelsea 4

Sean Dyche had drawn attention to his three pillars of management when holding court with the media midway through the month.

The Burnley boss had outlined structure, organisation and fitness as essential components that have provided the tapestry for his managerial style.

The Clarets have always been modelled on those key core value under the former Watford defender, characterised by such passion, industry and endeavour.

"Fitness, structure and organisation," he said. "Those three things would probably be high up on what I’ve got to offer.

"One of my things is that it gives you your best chance if you’re strong, fit and organised. So those are the three things I first talk about when I get together with a group.

"Because without those three things I personally feel it’s very difficult in any area of life to achieve anything. My first though is that everyone needs to know what they’re doing."

They had it all for the most part of the first half against Chelsea on Saturday evening as the visitors struggled to muster the craft to unlock the door.

However, a couple of ghastly defensive errors - fitting for Halloween - handed the Blues the initiative at Turf Moor.

Matt Lowton was the guilty party in the first instance and James Tarkowski, in front of England boss Gareth Southgate, was the culprit for the second.

Christian Pulisic capitalised on both as January's £58m signing from Borussia Dortmund netted his first goals in the Premier League.

The American's forward's opener in the 20th minute was the first noteworthy moment of the fixture, ignoring Willian's wild effort from the edge of the penalty area early on.

The 21-year-old burst in to the box when jumping on Lowton's mistake before firing low across Nick Pope and in to the far corner.

Burnley responded well, but they couldn't take advantage of their openings. Ashley Barnes failed to turn the ball on target when Tarkowski won Dwight McNeil's corner.

Kepa made a stunning save to keep out Erik Pieters' drive, adjusting well to beat the ball away after the strike had flicked up off the boot of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Pope repeled another Pulisic strike when the USA international had cushioned Willian's cross inside the box, but the best chance of the half fell to Barnes.

The striker, who hasn't added to his tally since scoring in the first three games of the season, somehow missed the target when positioned just inches from the goal line.

Ben Mee helped Ashley Westwood's set-piece towards the back post and, as the ball dropped beyond Tammy Abraham, Barnes glanced wide of the upright.

Tarkowski prevented Pulisic from close range in the minutes leading up to the interval, but he handed his opponent his second of the evening before the 45 minutes were up.

The centre back's pass out from the back was cut out by Willian and Pulisic took command before beating Pope at his near post, with a little help from a deflection off Mee.

Another glaring Barnes miss after the break - when he failed to make a true connection having beaten the offside trap - proved costly again as the away side added a third and a fourth before the hour.

Chelsea might not have pedalling too hard in the first half but Frank Lampard, who had been seen pondering his thoughts on an exercise bike in Crow Wood this morning, could soon enjoy watching his side switch through the gears.

Pulisic confirmed the first hat-trick of his career when flicking Mason Mount's delivery past Pope in the 56th minute and two minutes later, from a Burnley attack, they added a fourth on the counter.

Abraham picked up the ball in a deep position and, having been granted far too much space, he slipped the ball to Willian on his right hand side and the Brazilian obliged by picking out the bottom corner.

Westwood, McNeil and substitute Matej Vydra all had opportunities to reduce the arrears in the same passage while Jay Rodriguez was denied by a fantastic recovery challenge from Fikayo Tomori.

Chelsea were cruising to a seventh win in a row, but there was still time for Rodriguez to score a phenomenal consolation goal.

Space had opened up for the forward after collecting substitute Robbie Brady's pass and his effort, from 25 yards out, had Kepa beaten as soon as it left the boot as it flew in to the roof of the net.

McNeil then set up a grandstand finish when scoring his first of the season. Kepa was rooted to the spot on this occasion as his left-footed attempt from outside the area found the back of the net when taking a touch off Tomori.