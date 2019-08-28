Full-time: Burnley 1 Sunderland 3

Burnley lost for the seventh time in eight outings in the League Cup as Sunderland earned a third round tie against Sheffield United with a 3-1 win at Turf Moor.

Six of those defeats in the competition during Sean Dyche's reign have come against lower league opposition with Sheffield Wednesday, Port Vale, Accrington Stanley, Leeds United and Burton Albion all prevailing on previous occasions.

The inquest in to this latest set back will go on long in to the night as the hosts somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory courtesy of an abject second half display.

Up until the 35th minute the Clarets had been untested and should arguably have been out of sight and in the hat for the next round.

However, they failed to recover from Sunderland's fortuitous equaliser. When Jay Rodriguez scored his first competitive goal for the Clarets in 2,727 days you were expecting the floodgates to open. But not in the direction they did.

The striker applied a composed finish past Lee Burge when debutant Danny Drinkwater and Matej Vydra had combined.

The Clarets had a golden chance to stretch their lead, but, just like the game against Wolves at Molineux, they failed to capitalise.

Aaron Lennon's strike cannoned back off the post and from the rebound Czech international Vydra turned the ball on to the opposite upright.

That was the turning point. Drinkwater, who had impressed with an eclectic mix of passing in the first half, tried to intervene on the edge of his own box, but inadvertently turned the ball in to Will Grigg.

The striker couldn't quite believe his luck and, after taking a touch, finished high past Joe Hart, who had conceded five goals in his last outing for the club.

The visitors were quick out of the traps in the second half and turned the tie around within minutes of the restart.

Lynden Gooch's right-footed effort was turned in to the path of Tom Flanagan by Hart and the Black Cats skipper nodded in the loose ball.

And they didn't give the Premier League side time to breathe. Within three minutes they had their third.

The ball was worked out to George Dobson on the edge of the penalty area and the midfielder fired through a crowd of players and past Hart. It was the 43rd goal in 22 appearances that the former England international had shipped since switching to Turf Moor.

Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long went close to getting the home side back in to the game with a couple of headers that were dealt with by Burge while Chris Wood was just off target having replaced Aaron Lennon.