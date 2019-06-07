Sean Dyche has spent some money whilst managing Burnley.

From Woods to Wells: Sean Dyche's 20 most expensive Burnley signings

We had a look through the records and pinpointed Sean Dyche's 20 most expensive signings during his time at Burnley - with the list ranging from £1.6m to £15m!

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our comprehensive list in full.

1.6m (Signed from Everton)

1. Aaron Lennon - 20th

1.6m (Signed from Everton)
1.7m (Signed from Stoke)

2. Michael Kightly - 19th

1.7m (Signed from Stoke)
2m (Signed from Stoke)

3. Jon Walters - 18th

2m (Signed from Stoke)
2.25m (Signed from Karlsruger)

4. Rouwen Hennings - 17th

2.25m (Signed from Karlsruger)
