From Woods to Wells: Sean Dyche's 20 most expensive Burnley signings
We had a look through the records and pinpointed Sean Dyche's 20 most expensive signings during his time at Burnley - with the list ranging from £1.6m to £15m!
Scroll down and click through the pages to see our comprehensive list in full.
1. Aaron Lennon - 20th
1.6m (Signed from Everton)
Getty
2. Michael Kightly - 19th
1.7m (Signed from Stoke)
Getty
3. Jon Walters - 18th
2m (Signed from Stoke)
jpimedia
4. Rouwen Hennings - 17th
2.25m (Signed from Karlsruger)
Getty
