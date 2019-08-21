From Turf Moor to the Wanda Metropolitano: Former Claret Kieran Trippier doing what he does for Atletico Madrid

The sight of a Kieran Trippier cross being expertly dispatched into an opposition goal is one with which Burnley fans became innately familiar during the right-back's four-season tenure with the Clarets.



Famed for his ability to get forward and orchestrate attacks from the right flank, the Bury-born defender registered some 37 assists during his 185-game career at Turf Moor. And now, he's doing it in Spain, too.

Following his eye-catching £20m transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid over the summer, Trippier has proved that switching North London for East Madrid has not impinged on his ability to spot a chance whilst on a marauding run into enemy territory and serve up the delivery to match. In his first match in La Liga, he chalked up his first assist, his whipped delivery nodded home by former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

"Kieran Trippier's cross was as precise as can be," said Marca reporter, Isaac Suarez, whilst his colleague Alberto Barbero wrote: "Debutant Kieran Trippier picked out Morata with an inviting cross which the Spanish international headed beyond David Soria for the opening goal on 23 minutes."

Trippier's new manager, Diego Simeone, was equally as effusive, saying: "He was good and that meant that it was a good game. Although Trippier showed encouraging performances in our pre-season, it is not the same in pre-season as when you play league matches.

“He played very well with depth, quality and precision," the Argentine added. "His cross to Morata was great and he found a specialist like Morata.”

Former Burnley defender, Kieran Trippier, at his presentation as an Atletico Madrid player.

Last season was roundly judged to be one of Trippier's poorest. Despite starring for England in the World Cup in Russia last summer, the former Spurs man returned to White Hart Lane (or rather, Wembley) and found form hard to come by, dropping down in the pecking order of England right-backs behind Kyle Walker of Manchester City and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool.

In need of a change of scenery, Trippier upped sticks and jumped at the chance to move to Spain. While the Madrid climate was surely an appealing factor, the chance to work with Simeone, a defensive maestro who coaxed a La Liga-winning performance out of the likes of Juanfran, Diego Godin, Miranda, and Felipe Luis during the 2013/14 season, was intriguing. The prospects of working with Simeone's right-hand man and famed no-nonsense operator, German Burgos, also proved too good to resist (if slightly intimidating at the same time).

And it appears that Tripps has settled in well. Reports out of Madrid speak of his willingness to mingle with his new teammates, and the former Claret soon found himself learning about club culture - Morata had to quickly stop Trippier from standing on the Atletico crest - considered an insult in Spanish football - as they left the pitch.