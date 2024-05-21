From Redmond to Amdouni - Burnley players ranked by intriguing 2023/24 FPL points totals

The club’s return to the Premier League couldn’t have got much worse, with the Clarets suffering an instant return to the Championship after collecting a measly 24 points.

Now the season has now finished, we’ve taken a look at many points the Burnley squad have picked up on Fantasy Premier League.

Only those who have accrued 10 points or more have been included:

1 . Nathan Redmond - 11 points The winger only made 13 appearances this season and has been sidelined with a serious injury since the start of January. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Connor Roberts - 12 points The right-back only spent the first half of the season at Turf Moor, linking up with Leeds United on loan during the January window. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Maxime Esteve - 15 points The defender performed well after joining on loan from Montpellier during the January window. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales