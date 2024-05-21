From Redmond to Amdouni - Burnley players ranked by intriguing 2023/24 FPL points totals

By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st May 2024, 11:00 BST
A difficult season for Burnley finally came to an end on Sunday with a final day 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The club’s return to the Premier League couldn’t have got much worse, with the Clarets suffering an instant return to the Championship after collecting a measly 24 points.

Now the season has now finished, we’ve taken a look at many points the Burnley squad have picked up on Fantasy Premier League.

Only those who have accrued 10 points or more have been included:

The winger only made 13 appearances this season and has been sidelined with a serious injury since the start of January.

1. Nathan Redmond - 11 points

Photo: Alex Pantling

The right-back only spent the first half of the season at Turf Moor, linking up with Leeds United on loan during the January window.

2. Connor Roberts - 12 points

Photo: Alex Livesey

The defender performed well after joining on loan from Montpellier during the January window.

3. Maxime Esteve - 15 points

Photo: Matt McNulty

The Swede was limited to making just eight league appearances this season.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 15 points

Photo: Stu Forster

