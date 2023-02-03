The duo became close friends after joining Southampton as teenagers and grew inseparable during their stay at St Mary's.

And it's like they've never been apart since the Republic of Ireland completed his loan switch from Swansea City last month.

"It's been since the start at Southampton," said Tella. "I remember coming in, after he'd recently signed, and I remember speaking to him and I thought he was just funny.

Burnley's Nathan Tella The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Friday 20th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"He thought the same of me and since then we just hit it off. My friends know his friends, his friends know my friends, and we built up a connection like that.

"When we got to the first team he lived three floors above me in the same flat so I was always going to his house, he was always coming down, and it was great."

They shared the pitch just twice as professionals with the Saints, including once at Turf Moor during the 2020/21 campaign under Sean Dyche.

The pair were introduced by in a double change by Ralph Hasenhuttl, replacing Moussa Djenepo and Che Adams in the 77th minute as the visitors fought to protect Danny Ings' opener.

Striker Michael Obafemi signs for Burnley on loan from Swansea City

Now they've been reunited, after 18 months of separation, the pair are determined to be a part of "something great" together as the Championship leaders continue their push for glory.

Tella continued: "We're now here together, we've been reminiscing about the Southampton days, but we know what we're capable of achieving here. We can be part of something great and we don't want to be distracted. We're motivating each other.

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside him because I know how he plays. Again, we've just got to focus, he's got to get himself fit, he's got to understand how we play, he's got to grasp the concept, but once he's got that then we should be an exciting team.