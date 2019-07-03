Free agent training with Burnley, Newcastle takeover saga drags on, Arsenal tipped to lose key duo, Real Madrid consider shock Manchester United swoop - updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

The Bin Zayed Group are still poised to make a statement - despite continuing to remain silent on Tuesday. (Shields Gazette)

Newcastle are ready to 'go all out' to appoint Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as Rafa Benitez’s successor. (The Sun)

Manchester United reportedly have tabled an offer for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo after the player's agent hinted at an Old Trafford switch. (Sportske Novosti)

Real Madrid are considering offering Gareth Bale as apart of a potential swoop for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire prefers a move to Manchester City instead of the Red Devils as he wants to play Champions League football. (Daily Express)

However, Pep Guardiola seemingly has his eyes set on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, who is likely to sign for the Premier League champions. (L'Equipe)

Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele, 22, wants to stay at Nou Camp despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe)

Crystal Palace are determined to NOT sell Wilfred Zaha despite the winger's wishes to leave the Selhurst Park club. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could face a battle keep hold of Alexandre Lacazette with Atletico Madrid identifying him as a potential Antoine Griezmann replacement. (Daily Mirror)

One player who looks set to the Gunners this summer is Laurent Koscielny, who is wanted by Bordeaux in his homeland. (L'Equipe)

Chelsea will confirm Frank Lampard as their new boss by Thursday with Mateo Kovavic expected to be announced soon. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are preparing an £8million bid for Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet after impressive scouts at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. (The Sun)

West Ham fear they could find themselves in a stand-off with Marko Arnautovic if they do not sell him after rejected a £22m offer from an unknown Chinese club. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City are close to completing the signing of Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez after agreeing a £30m fee. (Various)

Phil Jagielka is training with Burnley in order to keep himself fit - rather than earn himself a deal at Turf Moor. (Daily Mail)

Forgotten former Brighton midfielder Rohan Ince has ended his one-year absence from football after penning a one-year deal with Cheltenham Town. (Various)