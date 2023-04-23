News you can trust since 1877
Four Burnley aces star in official Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season alongside Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Bristol City inductees

Midfielder Josh Brownhill might have been pipped to the Championship Player of the Season gong by Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom at the EFL Awards night.

By Dan Black
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 22:04 BST

But the 27-year-old, who has 14 goal contributions from 38 starts in the second tier this term, was named in the official Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season alongside three of his Turf Moor team-mates.

Scroll through our gallery to see the team in full.

Burnley players celebrate in front of their fans The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Friday 7th April 2023 - Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

Burnley players celebrate in front of their fans The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Friday 7th April 2023 - Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

Burnley players celebrate in front of their fans The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Friday 7th April 2023 - Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Ben Wilson of Coventry City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Coventry City at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. GK: Ben Wilson (Coventry City)

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Ben Wilson of Coventry City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Coventry City at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Burnley's Connor Roberts

3. RB: Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Burnley's Connor Roberts

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Anel Ahmedhodžić of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Stoke City at Bramall Lane on January 14, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

4. RCB: Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United)

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Anel Ahmedhodžić of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Stoke City at Bramall Lane on January 14, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

