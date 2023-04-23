Midfielder Josh Brownhill might have been pipped to the Championship Player of the Season gong by Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom at the EFL Awards night.
But the 27-year-old, who has 14 goal contributions from 38 starts in the second tier this term, was named in the official Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season alongside three of his Turf Moor team-mates.
1. Burnley players celebrate in front of their fans
Burnley players celebrate in front of their fans Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. GK: Ben Wilson (Coventry City)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Ben Wilson of Coventry City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Coventry City at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. Photo: George Wood
3. RB: Connor Roberts (Burnley)
Burnley's Connor Roberts Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. RCB: Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Anel Ahmedhodžić of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Stoke City at Bramall Lane on January 14, 2023 in Sheffield, England. Photo: Ashley Allen