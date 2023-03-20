News you can trust since 1877
Former Premier League ace Mark Pugh signs for Clitheroe

​Clitheroe have secured a major coup with the signing of former Premier League ace Marc Pugh until the end of the season.

By Craig Salmon
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT

​The Bacup lad, who began his career at Burnley without making a first-team appearance, went on to have fine career predominantly with Bournemouth.

Under Eddie Howe, Pugh helped the Cherries reach the top flight of English football and made more than 300 appearances, 67 of which came in the Premier League.

Pugh also had spells with Bury, Hull City, Queens Park Rangers Shrewsbury Town and Hereford.

Mark Pugh during his Bournemouth days


Boss Dave Dempsey said “To bring in a player of Marc’s calibre is testament to everything we are trying to do at this football club. Marc will add an abundance of quality to the group, a vast amount of experience and will hopefully be able to give us that extra bit of quality to see games off for the run in of the season.”

