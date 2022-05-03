Former Manchester United medal-winner — turned Sky Sports pundit — criticises Burnley's excessive celebrations during Watford win

The seven-time Premier League winner felt that the reaction to Josh Brownhill's crucial 86th minute winner, which arrived just four minutes after Jack Cork's equaliser, was excessive and over-the-top.

Speaking to Monday Night Football presenter David Jones, and colleague Jamie Carragher, ahead of Manchester United's victory over Brentford on Sky Sports, he said: "It's a big win to come from a goal down.

"You can see the reaction there; obviously I don't mind seeing the manager celebrating, but I see everybody hugging and kissing and it's just slightly over the top.

Burnley's English midfielder Josh Brownhill (L) celebrates in front of supporters after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

"They should've been doing it all season and I think [Sean] Dyche would have got the same results, I really do. The decision has been made now, but there's been a good reaction."

Champions League winner Carragher, however, opted to touch on the positives of Mike Jackson's brief reign as interim boss since Sean Dyche departed the club on Good Friday.

The Clarets have taken 10 points from four games under the ex-Preston North End defender's command, which has seen them clamber out of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

Analysing the averages, between Dyche's 30 games in charge to Jackson's four, he said: "Of course, we're only talking about four games, so it can be skewed, because they've had such a great start, but with the points [0.8 points per game to 2.5] and the goals [0.8 goals per game to 1.5] there's been a huge uplift there.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"The thing you look at is goals conceded [1.5 per game to 0.5] as well, which is something that was always looked at with Sean Dyche's team, but it's only four games.

"The possession is slightly up [from 39% average per game to 43%], percentage of passes long [22% per game to 17%] has a slight difference, they're playing through the lines a little bit more, and 10+ pass sequences [2.4 per game to 5.5] there's a really big jump.