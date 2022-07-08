Former Manchester City teammate Bacary Sagna backs Vincent Kompany to succeed at Burnley

The right back joined City from Arsenal in 2014 and spent three years at the Etihad Stadium with City legend Kompany, and isn’t surprised to see the Belgian making his way in management.

Speaking to www.lordping.co.uk, Sagna said: “Vincent has something to give.

Stuttgart's defender Timo Baumgartl (C) vies for the ball with Manchester's defender Vincent Kompany (L) and Manchester's French defender Bacary Sagna during the friendly football match between VfB Stuttgart and Manchester City in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 1, 2015. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS KIENZLE (Photo credit should read THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

"He is a natural leader, and to see him managing a team is not surprising to me.

"He is very attached to England. His wife is English and he loved living in Manchester, so the fact that he is back in that part of the world makes sense to me.

"Vincent has some ideas with management and has been studying the game for years.

"When he was at City playing, he was studying for his coaching badges.