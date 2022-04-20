Former England striker Michael Owen expecting relegation battle between Burnley and Everton to remain unchanged

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner, who also played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Stoke City, is backing both Burnley and Everton to do the business midweek.

The 42-year-old, who netted 40 times for the Three Lions, has predicted a 1-0 win for the Clarets over Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday evening and believes the Toffees will beat Leicester City by the same scoreline at Goodison Park tonight.

Speaking to BetVictor ahead of those fixtures, he said: "I couldn’t believe that Burnley sacked Sean Dyche. It came out of nowhere, and still doesn’t really make sense. The players were shocked by it, so they deserve a lot of credit for the way they got a point against West Ham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Michael Owen looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on March 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I’m not sure there’s a more unpredictable side in the league than Southampton. They lost 6-0 against Chelsea the week before, and then beat Arsenal 1-0 the following week! Ralph Hasenhuttl must be as confused as anyone as to why his side are so inconsistent.

"This is a massive game for Burnley, and one of their more winnable remaining fixtures. Even with Sean Dyche leaving, I fancy Burnley to get the win. 1-0 Burnley."

Burnley are 15/2 with the bookmaker to see off the Saints with a solitary goal. Frank Lampard's side, meanwhile, currently three points above the Clarets, are 7/1 to overcome the Foxes by a 1-0 scoreline.