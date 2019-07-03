Former England international trains with Burnley

Former England international Phil Jagielka has linked up with the Clarets at the start of pre-season training.

But it is understood that the 36-year-old - released after 12 years with Everton - is merely keeping his fitness levels up before finding a new club, with Burnley already boasting numerous options at centre back, with Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Kevin Long and youngster Jimmy Dunne, back from a loan spell with Sunderland.

The former Sheffield United man has been invited to train by Sean Dyche, and has already been linked with both Celtic and Rangers this summer.