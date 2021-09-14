Former Crystal Palace man and talkSPORT pundit defends Burnley's approach to the Premier League

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on as he leaves the pitch following the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on May 19, 2021 in Burnley, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The talkSPORT pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has defended Burnley after the Clarets entered their sixth consecutive season in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has been praised for the job he has done at the club, however the Clarets have struggled to improve since they were promoted in 2016 – finishing in 17th place last season.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said: “ Is it treading water or is it being among the elite clubs in the Premier League? It depends which way you want to look at it. They are in the top 20 clubs in English football and that in their own right there is something elite about it.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley warms up during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

"I'd rather be a lesser-run Premier League club that survives every season than a brave Premier League club that gets it wrong and perhaps gets relegated back to the Championship and sees all the nature of football that - while it's still meaningful - isn’t quite the same excitement, quite the same exhiliration or quite the same feel.”

Despite spending most of the 2021/22 campaign hovering above the relegation zone, Burnley managed to break their transfer record this summer and bring in Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on a five-year-deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Premier League club for €15 million and fans will be hoping that the former Lyon man can help them knock down the brick wall they seem to be facing.

"Burnley's main benefit is their association with the Premier League.

"They're very valuable to Burnley and they are very valuable to the community of Burnley and are a very valuable football club full stop. But the Premier League wouldn't be a poorer place if Burnley weren't in it.”