Former Clarets striker Andy Payton guides Burnley College to AoC Sport National Championships

Captain Cara McCormick and team-mates Lou Lou Newton, Megan Jeffery, Nimra Shafqat, Iqra Shafqat, Jess Walker, Leah Tullock and Erin Johnson will now contest April's finals in Nottingham after winning the 16-team competition at UCLan.The victors, coached by Burnley legend Andy Payton, who collected the Golden Boot when scoring 27 goals as the Clarets won promotion from the old Second Division in 2000, came top of Group C.They prevailed over Ashton Sixth Form College, Salford City College and Reaseheath College to advance to the knockout stages before getting past Preston College in the semi-final and holding their nerve to beat Cardinal Newman on penalties in the final."I was extremely proud of all our players," Payton said. "It was a massive achievement. Tactically, we just got it right. A special mention goes to Lou Lou Newton (Burnley Women) and Cara McCormick (Accrington Stanley), who were both outstanding."