Former Claret Taylor impressed by emergence of McNeil

Former Claret Matt Taylor has called it a day after a distinguished career, the most of it spent in the Premier League.

Taylor spent two seasons with Burnley after leaving West Ham in 2014, helping win the Championship title two years later.

He has retired, aged 37, after two years with Swindon Town in League 2, but continues to keep an eye on events at Turf Moor.

And he has been hugely impressed with a player, like him, blessed with a wand of a left foot.

The former Portsmouth and Bolton man likes what he sees of teenager Dwight McNeil, who shone over the second half of last season.

Taylor, in an exclusive with 888sport, said: “Dwight McNeil has been a breath of fresh air.

“He plays with no fear and that’s a powerful thing.

“He looks to me like he’s really enjoying his football and he has a manager who believes in him.

“He has a group of players around him who are extremely experienced at that level.

“They can help him out, the likes of Jack Cork alongside him.

“His job as a wide man is to get balls into the box and up top he has Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood who thrive on that.

“He will have worked so hard to get his opportunity and he has grasped it with both hands which is great to see.”

Read the full 888sport interview with Matt Taylor at www.888sport.com/blog/football