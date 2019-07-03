Former Claret back at Barnfield as Jagielka holds talks with another club

Former Burnley midfielder David Jones has been back training at Barnfield this week as he looks for a new club after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

And England international Phil Jagielka is holding talks with another club today after being with the Clarets this week at the start of pre-season training.

Jones, now 34, and Jagielka, 36 - released after 12 years with Everton - are merely keeping his fitness levels up before finding a new club.

Jones spent three seasons with Burnley from 2013 to 2016, helping twice win promotion to the Premier League, making 131 appearances.

Dyche said this morning: “Phil won’t be in today as he’s talking to a club. It’s just been to help him out really, he’s a great pro and I’ve known him a few years. If that doesn’t work out, we’re open to him coming back.

"Dave Jones has been in as well, our former player - a fantastic servant.

"I’ve no problem helping out people, Dave Edgar came in at the end of last year to make sure he got some training time.

“We try to accommodate former players and people we know."