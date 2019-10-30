Former Burnley winger Dave Thomas remaining positive after being given a new lease of life by Guide Dog Hannah

Some things never change in football.

The current Clarets faithful are enjoying the development of ‘one of our own’, in the shape of Dwight McNeil.

Dave Thomas with Stan Bowles, Gerry Francis and Phil Parkes at QPR

Go back to the late 1960s, and Burnley fans were thrilled by the introduction of another youth product – an exciting winger named Dave Thomas.

Back in 1966, Thomas became the youngest player to start for Burnley in the old First Division, aged 16 years and 220 days.

A pacy, hard-working wideman, Thomas would spend six years with the club, playing under the legendary Harry Potts and Jimmy Adamson before leaving in October 1972 for QPR for a then-record fee for a Second Division club of £165,000.

Both sides were promoted that season - in a remarkable coincidence, Sean Dyche’s Clarets and QPR were again both promoted to the Premier League in 2014, after a similar deal, with Burnley forced to sell Charlie Austin to the Hoops.

Thomas delights in Burnley’s progress under Dyche: “The club has come an awfully long way since my day.

“I’ve not been to the new training ground, but I believe it’s incredible, state of the art. It’s another world now. And Sean’s done an incredible job, they have made so much progress under him.

“They play to their strengths. The goalkeeper isn’t going to roll it out to the centre back and work their way up the pitch like Manchester City – even though they are all top professionals, City are better technically, you can’t get away from that.

“You have to pay £50m for a centre back these days, and that’s the problem.

“But I have great admiration for Burnley, they do what they do very well, they go direct often and pick up the bits, and are good on set pieces.

“And the longer you are in the Premier League, the more you can compete financially in terms of bringing better players in.

“He obviously runs a good club, and he’s had to earn that, taking them up, before they went down, sticking with him and going back up again, to where they are now.”

Thomas remembers joining the club, and thwarting a late attempt to scupper the move, by a man who would give him his eight England caps: “I was 15 when I signed schoolboy forms, I’d agreed to join Burnley and Don Revie tried to get me on schoolboy forms at Leeds.”

Revie followed Thomas home in his Rolls-Royce from a Durham county match to try and get him to sign: “But I’d given my word, and I was glad I went to Burnley, it was a great club and I had some special times there.

“It was strange, so many players from the north east came down to Burnley, and Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland didn’t get the local lads, but Burnley had Jack Hixon, George Murray and Jack Robson scouting for them and they all went down to Burnley.”

Hixon, who later discovered Alan Shearer, once described Thomas as the finest prospect he’d seen.

Thomas added: “Harry Potts and Jimmy Adamson were both from up there as well, and the club was renowned for bringing young players through and selling one every summer to balance the books, which is how they operated.

“They knew they couldn’t compete with the big boys, the Manchester Uniteds and so on, and they had to produce their own.”

Thomas greatly admired both Potts and Adamson, but while Adamson’s tactical nous was impressive, Thomas preferred Potts’ man-management skills: “When I signed for Burnley, I was a big fan of Harry Potts, he was like a father to me, you could go to him with a problem and he’d always ask about your family.

“He wasn’t a great coach, whereas Adamson was brilliant, ahead of his time. But, as a person, he wasn’t my cup of tea, there was an arrogance about him.

“He could make you feel a world beater one minute, and an hour later, slaughter you. You never knew where you stood. He would have a go at you in front of everyone else, and if it was on my own, that was fair enough, but I didn’t like that.

“I was alright with him, but he was too inconsistent in his temperament for me, whereas Potts would always say ‘good morning’.

“Adamson would tell you to get your hair cut, and longer hair was the fashion in the 1970s.

“Players liked him or disliked him, there was no in between really.

“I didn’t care much for him as a person, I can’t weigh up people like that.

“Potts had a bit of a temper, but you’d rarely see it, he was a great man-manager.”

However, after 179 appearances. 23 goals and a string of assists, he was off to the Big Smoke: “I had six very happy years at Burnley, so it was a big gamble for me to go to London, I didn’t want to go south at the time.

“Burnley had been relegated in 1971, I wanted to play in the old First Division again, but Burnley had got off to a good start in 1972, I played the first 10 games or so, and got a call to say QPR had made a bid.

“I was in digs, and Brian Miller took me to Manchester Piccadilly, I went down, and signed. And I couldn’t have had a better five or six years, we got better and better - sometimes you have to take these opportunities.

“It was the most successful period of my career, all my England caps came when I was there, we didn’t win anything, but played some fantastic football, and sold out the ground for every home game.

“QPR will always be a big part of my life, as well as Burnley and Everton - special times.”

At QPR, Thomas worked under a man he considers the best he ever worked with: "The best coach I played under was Dave Sexton, everybody in the game loved him, he was the quietest man ever, but hard as nails - he used to box.

"I remember he offered Peter Osgood outside at Chelsea, and Osgood declined, he knew he would have been filled in!

"But I never knew anyone have a bad word about him, he would have worked for nothing, money didn't interest him, he just wanted to make you a better player.

"At QPR we had a player of the month award, which all the players voted for, and out of his pocket, he would give you a choice of a cigarette lighter or a carriage clock, all inscribed.

"He was a wonderful coach as well, Stan Bowles loved him. Stan would be late for every game, he'd come in at 2-50 on a Saturday, get changed next to me - he'd been watching the racing. But he never did any stretches, he just went straight out and played. And I never remember him being in the treatment room!

"Stan was a one-off - you couldn't coach him, like Georgie Best - you can't tell him at 2-50 'when you get the ball, here's what I want you to do', they just did their own thing, it was a skill in itself."

In that sense, Thomas feels football can be over-complicated in this day and age: "Football takes care of itself, it's all about players, and man-management.

"Football is a simple game, it's about your first touch, getting your head up, making a pass, taking someone on - it's so technical now.

"You didn't coach Best, Charlton, Law...they were just top drawer, Best was sensational. And look at the pitches they had to play on...mud heaps."

He would go on to strike a great relationship with Bob Latchford at Everton, providing a large number of his 30 league goals in 1977/78, and Thomas also went on to play for Wolves , Vancouver Whitecaps, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth.

He was a coach at Fratton Park and also Brentford before dropping out of the game.

However, he isn’t one of those bitter at the vast sums players earn nowadays, compared to his time: “I wouldn’t change anything, I wouldn’t swap playing when we did, to playing now – the only thing is the financial aspect.

“The only thing that annoys me now is seeing players like the drink-driving case at Derby, or players out on a Friday before a game.

“Why do they have to do that? If you want to have a drink, they have a palatial home to do what they want. Don’t do it in public, where the media is how it is nowadays, and everyone has a cameraphone.

“I never drank. I wasn’t a club man, I might have gone to the Locarno, Burnley Mecca, but I was a home bird really, I’d go to the pub and not drink - I just wanted to be a footballer.

“They are better professionals now than we were, in my day there were big drinkers. Eric Probert (who died in 2004, aged 52) was so sad, he liked a drink but it caught up with him and probably killed him in the end.

“That’s what annoys me now, players caught for drink-driving, there’s no need for it, keep your nose clean, and look after yourself.But I don’t begrudge any of them a penny nowadays.”

Thomas retains the positivity he used to play with down the flank, even though he was dealt a cruel blow at the turn of the Millennium when he saw an optician over fears over his peripheral vision.

His father had gone totally blind with glaucoma, and Thomas was also diagnosed with the condition, as he explained: “All the times I got transferred and they never tested my eyes. It’s probably the most vital part of your anatomy, and they never tested me! I wonder if I had been tested, whether something might have been picked up earlier.”

He had his driving licence revoked in 2003, and five years later became the first former England international to be registered blind.

“I have central vision, just no peripheral vision – I can’t see above or below or left or right.

“I realised when my wife and I went to Epsom Races, and I felt like I was going to walk into everyone, so I applied to go on the waiting list for a guide dog, and it was a worthwhile wait.

“The big thing was losing my driving licence, but with Hannah, I can go off on my own now.

“I still play golf - I can see the ball on the tee, the problem is when I’ve hit it! I play with friends who tell me where the ball is, and on the putting range, the ball travels slow enough I have enough time to see where it rolls.

“But I’m very positive, I just get on with things, I try and live life as normal - there’s always someone worse off.”

He has told his story in a new book, Guiding Me Home and Away, with all royalties going to Guide Dogs, and he said: “I hadn’t thought about doing a book, I wasn’t in the category of a Keegan or someone like that. But I got a call from Paul Fletcher who had been talking to someone called Bob Young, the accountant of Hornet Books, and my name came up, Paul said it could be a story.

“I got a call from David Roberts, the author and publisher, who said I was the first former professional to be given a guide dog and be registered blind. He asked if I’d do a book, but said no.

“What changed my mind was David commentates for the blind and visually impaired at Watford, and does it voluntarily. So it’s not about money, and I asked if we could give the royalties to Guide Dogs, and it’s going well so far, and money is going to a good cause.

“If you look at the difference my dog Hannah has made to my life...”

Hannah was with Thomas on his return to Turf Moor a month ago, for the 1-0 win over another former club Everton, and she has given him a new lease of life: “I’ve been on the tube in London with Hannah on my own, and she sat in the stand at Burnley the other week as though it was something she’s always done.

“This month she’s having her first flight when we go to Southampton to see friends.”

Earlier this week, she accompanied him to a book launch at Sheffield University, where his daughter Polly is events manager.

Harry Redknapp came up to help, with former Burnley teammate Paul Fletcher on compere duties, while David Blunkett, Britain’s first blind Cabinet minister, offered a prize of dinner at the House of Lords and accomodation: “The support from the public and everyone else has been amazing.”