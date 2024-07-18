Former Burnley loanee condemns Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernandez over 'racist' video
Chelsea have opened disciplinary proceedings against Fernandez after he posted a video on social media that the French Football Federation (FFF) said included an alleged "racist and discriminatory" chant following Argentina's Copa America win.
The FFF said it would file a legal complaint over the remarks.
The footage appeared to show players participating in a chant about the French national team, which dates back to when Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final.
Fernandez’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana was the first to condemn the chant, describing the footage as "uninhibited racism".
David Fofana, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Turf Moor, soon posted a message of his own on Instagram.
"The football that I like is multi-ethnic,” the 21-year-old wrote. “Racism in all its forms should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
"These acts have no place in football or even anywhere else. This fight really needs to be taken seriously by everyone in this sport."
After receiving a backlash, Fernandez released his own statement claiming he is “truly sorry” for the video.
“I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations,” he said.
“The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.
“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”
