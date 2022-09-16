Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche accepts that he was right to be given the boot!

However, talking exclusively on the new SPORTbible Stories vodcast, which launched on Thursday, he told hosts Kevin Stephens and Rory Jennings, that he thought he would have helped the Clarets avoid relegation if he had stayed on as manager.

Talking about the approach he championed for every game, he said “You’ve got to remember when you are Burnley in the Premier League every game is a big game. Every game mattered and that’s the mindset I wanted.”

On the links to the current vacancy at Bournemouth, he said he would be open to investigating any clubs: “There’s nothing I wouldn’t look at, I’ve been around, my career was through every division,” before adding, “I’d never disrespect any club.”

He also spoke of how he can deliver for a club, even if they don’t have money. “Tell me what you want me to manage, and I’ll manage it to the best of my ability. Just tell me we haven’t got any money, and I’ll manage the best we can with no money.”