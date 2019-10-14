Following England's poor showing against the Czech Republic - here's Burnley defender James Tarkowski on why skipper Ben Mee should be considered for a Three Lions call

James Tarkowski may have taken his England snub on the chin, but the Burnley defender can't quite get his head around the reason why skipper Ben Mee hasn't been a part of the conversation yet.

While the former Brentford centre back has made two appearances for the Three Lions, his team-mate has yet to receive the call from boss Gareth Southgate.

The 30-year-old, now in his fifth season in the Premier League with the Clarets, has been a model of consistency at Turf Moor, making 141 starts in the top flight and contributing to 38 clean sheets.

In that time, according to statistics on the Premier League website, Mee has made 180 blocks, 233 interceptions, he's won 125 tackles, made 959 clearances added 592 headed clearances and come out on top in 513 aerial battles.

And those numbers will continue to grow, just as his partnership with Tarkowski has done at the heart of the Burnley defence.

"We both like playing with each other," said Tarkowski. "We've had a good partnership for some time now, I think this is our third season together. We're really enjoying it.

"As a back four or five we seem to be defending really well. You're going to concede goals at times, but if we generally feel secure and we're not giving away too many chances we'll be quite pleased.

"I don't think anybody plays at Premier League level for as long as he has now, four years in a row, and plays every game.

"He never gets injured and his performances are consistent. Maybe he's overlooked, but everybody here at the club appreciates how big a player he is for us. I certainly do."

The club captain isn't the only individual within the squad to have impressed Tarkowski of late. Charlie Taylor handled his return to action impeccably well after replacing the injured Erik Pieters in the 1-0 win over Everton at Turf Moor.

Although the left back played in the Carabao Cup loss to Sunderland in August, the one-time Leeds United man hadn't featured in the league for almost five months, since the 3-1 reversal at home to Arsenal.

Tarkowski said: "Everybody came back in great shape and the competition throughout the squad is brilliant.

"You can see that with the lads coming in to the team who haven't started the season; I thought Chaz [Charlie Taylor] was brilliant when he came on.

"To come on after 50 minutes and play the way he did, fair play to him. He worked hard and it can be tough at times being out of the team and then coming in.

"As a whole squad we're really trying to push each other and move forward. The league table shows how well we've done so far."

Sean Dyche's side had reached the dizzy heights of fourth in the table having chewed up the Toffees, courtesy of Jeff Hendrick's finish, though results elsewhere meant the club went in to the international break in seventh.

Burnley have taken 12 points from their opening eight fixtures, more than Spurs and Manchester United, but Tarkowski won't be inviting chants referring to a European tour any time soon.

With games against Leicester City and Chelsea coming up, he said: "There's a long way to go, but we've done well so far.

"This block of four games between international breaks has been good, but we've still got some very good teams to play before Christmas.

"There's a long season ahead so we've got to concentrate on performances, but it's nice to look at the table and be up at the top. There's a long way to go so we won't get too carried away.

"Leicester are flying at the moment. I know they got beat [against Liverpool] but they're right up there. It's a really good test for us and I'm sure it's something we're all looking forward to."