Fleetwood Town 0, Burnley 2

Burnley claimed a 2-0 victory at former Claret Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town, with Chris Wood again on target.

Wood made it six goals in four pre-season outings to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark, after Ali Koiki had given Sean Dyche’s side the lead right on half-time.

Burnley again lined up without Ben Mee, while Ben Gibson wasn’t risked, and there was no Nick Pope, who played 90 minutes at Crewe on Saturday.

Charlie Taylor came in for his first action of pre-season after suffering a tight groin, with Koiki playing ahead of him on the left wing.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, named all six summer signings - Lewie Coyle, Danny Andrew, Harry Souttar, Josh Morris, Paul Coutts and Jordan Rossiter, with trialist Peter Clarke also starting.

After Burnley boss Sean Dyche and former Claret Joey Barton embraced ahead of kick-off, a lively Town side had the better of the first half, without overly stretching Joe Hart.

Hart blocked an early Souttar header, while James Tarkowski - with the captain’s armband - did well to cut out a dangerous low ball in from Wes Burns.

Burnley struggled to muster an attacking threat, although Koiki lifted an effort over at the far post from Matt Lowton’s centre after Jeff Hendrick fires a free kick into the wall, before Jay Rodriguez found the back of the stand behind the goal with an ambitious attempt.

But right on half-time, Burnley took the lead when Taylor’s corner fell to Matej Vydra, and when his strike was blocked, the rebound fell to Aaron Lennon, who drilled a shot at Koiki, who turned smartly before finding the bottom corner.

Burnley made nine changes at the break, with only Hart and Kevin Long surviving, and Town again started well as Conor McAleny glanced a header just wide from a Coyle cross.

At the other end, Johann Berg Gudmundsson went close with a fierce strike from the edge of the box.

Burnley started the second half at a good tempo, and after Josh Benson and Gudmundsson combined to find Phil Bardsley, his low centre was tapped in by Wood to make it 2-0 and maintain his impressive goal return.

Fleetwood thought they had pulled one back when Josh Morris latched onto a throughball from substitute Ash Hunter and found the far corner, but the flag was raised for off-side.

Souttar somehow headed wide late on, with Town unable to get the goal their efforts deeerved.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns (Crellin 72); Coyle (Southam-Hales 72), Clarke (Sheron 72), Souttar, Andrew (Boyle 81): Biggins (Baggley 74), Coutts, Rossiter (Rydel 81), Burns (Hunter 59), McAleny (Saunders 72), Morris (Mooney 81).

Burnley first half: Hart; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Hendrick, Westwood, Koiki; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Second half: Hart; Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Cork, Benson, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.