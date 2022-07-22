First words of new Burnley signing Aro Muric after Manchester City move

Aro Muric

Muric has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £3m.

The 6ft 6ins keeper is Vincent Kompany’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window and is reunited with his former City teammate.

Switzerland-born Muric, joined City in 2015 from Grasshopper, with loan spells to NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor during his time at the Etihad.

The 23-year-old represented Montenegro at Under 21 level, before switching allegiances to Kosovo in 2018, with 27 senior appearances to his name.

And Muric said: “I am very happy to be here, I can’t wait to meet my new teammates now and begin training.

“I’m 23 now, so I feel it is the right time to move on and I’m looking forward to the new season.”

Kompany said: "We're delighted to welcome Arijanet to the squad, he's a player who has made great progress over the last few years and we’re hoping he can continue that here at Burnley Football Club.