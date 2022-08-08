First two games a good barometer for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany feels the first two games of the Championship season are a decent barometer for where his side are at.

By Chris Boden
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:00 pm

Having claimed the only away win of the opening weekend, winning 1-0 at beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield Town, the Clarets came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor against Luton, who reached the play-off semi-finals last term.

Ahead of Watford’s trip to West Brom on Monday night, that left Burnley as one of only five sides unbeaten after two games.

He had said before the start of the season, that, with a game to come at Watford – that: “Within three games, we’ll get to see where we’re at against some of the best teams in the league.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

But he has been pleased with what he has seen so far: “I look around the league and I don't see many teams having picked up six points, so that gives you an indication of how this league is going to shape up.

"Then I look at the opposition we have played, and I genuinely think Luton will be in the top six or in and around it, because they are drilled into what they do and they have retained a lot of players.“For us to play these two teams - Huddersfield and Luton - gives us a bit of indication as to where this team stands.“One thing for sure is we didn't get rolled over, we were there competing and we looked the more threatening team, and so can we finish off our chances? We will see, but that is one thing I can't guarantee just yet.”

BurnleyLutonWatfordTurf MoorHuddersfield Town