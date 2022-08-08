First two games a good barometer for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Having claimed the only away win of the opening weekend, winning 1-0 at beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield Town, the Clarets came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor against Luton, who reached the play-off semi-finals last term.

Ahead of Watford’s trip to West Brom on Monday night, that left Burnley as one of only five sides unbeaten after two games.

He had said before the start of the season, that, with a game to come at Watford – that: “Within three games, we’ll get to see where we’re at against some of the best teams in the league.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

But he has been pleased with what he has seen so far: “I look around the league and I don't see many teams having picked up six points, so that gives you an indication of how this league is going to shape up.