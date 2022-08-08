First two games a good barometer for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Having claimed the only away win of the opening weekend, winning 1-0 at beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield Town, the Clarets came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor against Luton, who reached the play-off semi-finals last term.
Ahead of Watford’s trip to West Brom on Monday night, that left Burnley as one of only five sides unbeaten after two games.
He had said before the start of the season, that, with a game to come at Watford – that: “Within three games, we’ll get to see where we’re at against some of the best teams in the league.”
But he has been pleased with what he has seen so far: “I look around the league and I don't see many teams having picked up six points, so that gives you an indication of how this league is going to shape up.
"Then I look at the opposition we have played, and I genuinely think Luton will be in the top six or in and around it, because they are drilled into what they do and they have retained a lot of players.“For us to play these two teams - Huddersfield and Luton - gives us a bit of indication as to where this team stands.“One thing for sure is we didn't get rolled over, we were there competing and we looked the more threatening team, and so can we finish off our chances? We will see, but that is one thing I can't guarantee just yet.”