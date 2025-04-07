'First class': Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Mike Tresor's surprise return

Scott Parker has praised “first class” Mike Tresor after the winger made a surprise return for Burnley’s Under-21s.
The winger has been a constant source of debate among supporters this season due to his ongoing absence.

He’s yet to make a single league appearance for the club this term, with his only outing coming off the bench against Reading in the FA Cup third round back in January.

The 25-year-old helped set up two goals as the Clarets required extra-time to beat the Royals 3-1.

He later returned to the sidelines, however, with Parker confirming to the Burnley Express that the winger was not fit to play.

But with little warning, Tresor was included in Burnley’s Under-21 side on Friday for their game against Brentford, playing 75 minutes.

When asked what are the next steps for Tresor, Parker said: “We pick him up now, hopefully.

Tresor hasn't made a league appearance for the Clarets since facing Tottenham in May 2024. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
“Obviously, he's had a tough time over the last few months. It's certainly been a bit stop-start for Mikey.

“He’s had a little bit of a problem illness-wise, but it seems like he's overcome that.

“He's been first-class the last two weeks in terms of the fitness work he's been doing.

“I'm pleased that he got some minutes in. Obviously, we're coming to the back end of it now, but hopefully we can keep working and we'll see how things pan out with him.”

Tresor wasn’t the only first-team player to feature for the Under-21s on Friday, as Aaron Ramsey stepped up his recovery with another 75 minutes.

On the pair’s chances of featuring for the first-team between now and the end of the season, Parker added: “I think, as always, for two players that have been out for such a considerable amount of time, you're always working in real short spaces.

“I don't want to commit on anything because when you've been out for such a long time, you just need to build them up slowly.

“I’m pleased where they both are, definitely Rambo as well. I didn't think that he would be in the frame or certainly playing minutes this year as quickly as he has done.

“That's full credit to him and the medical team, so we'll see how that goes.”

