The latest edition of the popular game will be available to EA Play members on September 27th, three days prior to the game's official release date.

In addition to early access, granted by EA Sports, subscribers will also receive FIFA 23 rewards, including XP Boosts, FUT Packs and a free 10-hour trial of newly-released games.

This year’s FIFA will cost Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 users £69.99 for the standard edition. The Ultimate edition is available for £89.99.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: A view of the match ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Bristol City at Carrow Road on September 14, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, on PS4 and Xbox One, the standard edition will cost £59.99 and the Ultimate Edition £89.99.

FIFA 23 will then hit the shelves for the general public on September 30th.

This year’s new release will be the last one of its kind as it will signal the end of the 30-year partnership between EA and FIFA, with both companies announcing that they’ll go their separate ways by releasing their own football simulations.

Here’s the best team in the Championship, set-up in a 4-3-3, according to FIFA 23 ratings.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh of Hull City is challenged by Josh Cullen and Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper: Jack Steffen (Middlesbrough). Rating: 77.

Right back: Mario Gaspar (Watford). Rating: 78.

Centre back: Kortney Hause (Watford). Rating: 75.

Centre back: Christian Kabasele (Watford). Rating: 74.

Left back: Charlie Taylor (Burnley). Rating: 75.

Defensive midfielder: Luke O’Nien (Sunderland). Rating: 82.

Defensive midfielder: Ashley Westwood (Burnley). Rating: 76.

Central midfielder: Josh Brownhill (Burnley). Rating: 75.

Right forward: Ismaïla Sarr (Watford). Rating: 77.

Centre forward: Scott Hogan (Birmingham City). Rating: 77.