Fence actor is star of football-inspired play set to storm Camden Fringe Festival

A Fence actor is hitting Camden Fringe Festival with new football-inspired play about dads, grief and toxic masculinity.

George Bury will star in new one-act football play, Extra Time, at the festival this month. The event was set up as London’s alternative to Edinburgh Fringe.

The 45-minute solo show, written by Annabel Chadwick, follows a young northern man as he recounts his memories of his father and an unspecified local football club.

George said: “The moments of laughter and silence from the audience throughout the reading showed they were engaged in a story that clearly is more than just about football - it’s about

family.”

This funny yet moving tale takes place at football matches, the priors and the aftermaths, a karaoke bar, a first date and a funeral.

Extra Time challenges stereotypes of football fans and raises questions about the dominant masculine realm of football and modern society.

Playwright Annabel said: “I remember going to matches with my dad when I was younger. Live football spectating was, and continues to be, a unique community.

"Being surrounded by this steaming energy in the hundreds of men - and women – whose joy and sorrow depend on a spectated win or lose. I’ve always found that passion and lifelong commitment, in myself and the ‘hardcore’ supporters, truly inspiring.”